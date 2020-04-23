Suzy Cortez Stuns In Metallic Blue Bikini

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to share another swimsuit-clad photo that had her fans buzzing. The new update marked the second time today that she has rocked a bikini.

The model posed on a wooden staircase in the middle of a beach in her latest social media upload. Behind her was a large stone wall with a few rocks that were painted blue and yellow. She faced her derriere toward the camera, placing one knee on the stairs and the other in the sand. She rested both of her hands on the step in front of her, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile. Her sultry pose gave fans an eye-popping view of her figure. Cortez reminded her audience that they can view more content like this on her website.

For her day at the beach, Cortez opted for a metallic blue bikini with thin black straps. The coordinating set included a triangle top with a halterneck that showcased her muscular arms and the hue of the fabric complimented her already tanned skin. Her side-profile pose allowed for a small amount of sideboob to show, thanks to the top’s small cup. Her matching bottoms were just as revealing and flaunted her toned quads and ripped calves. The garment featured a thong back that tucked into the Miss BumBum World winner’s famous posterior while the sides sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her midsection.

Cortez styled her long, brunette locks with a few loose waves that spilled messily over one side of her shoulder. She wore a pair of large white earrings as her only accessory, and that didn’t take any attention away from her rock-hard body. Her beach outing still called for an expert application of makeup that brought out all of her beautiful features. Her defined brows were filled in with powder to match her hair color while she lined her eyes with thick mascara black liner. She added a light pink blush to the round of her cheeks with a dusting of highlighter above it.

Fans have wasted no time showering the photo with praise. The upload has already received over 1,900 likes in under an hour of the update going live. Over 40 people showered her with praise for her figure, some commenting with words and others using only emoji.

“Ooh baby common you are so beautiful pretty baby,” one follower commented alongside a trail of flame emoji.

“You are my religion,” a second social media user added.

“So beautiful my dear,” another Instagram user chimed in.