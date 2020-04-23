Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Mint Thong Bikini

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a series of sizzling new snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 23. The blond beauty shared the post with her 11.1 million followers on her Instagram account, catching their attention.

The 26-year-old fitness model was photographed outdoors as she switched between number of angles and poses for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. She laid out by the pool and glowed as the blue sky filled up the background behind her. In the first and third snaps, Tammy posed from her backside, but in the second, she posed from her front. In all of the snaps, her long blond hair was pulled back into a messy bun, with just a few strands falling around her face.

She rocked a full face of makeup for the series that added a bit of glamour to the poolside look, including eyelash extensions, foundation, a bit of blush, and a light-pink lipstick. What stole the show, however, was her killer curves, which she flaunted in a cozy, yet revealing outfit.

Up top, Tammy opted for a pink graphic T-shirt that featured the word “whatever” in the front. Even though the garment was loose, it still managed to highlight her busty assets. In one of the snaps, Tammy lifted the shirt up and showed off a bit of her bikini bra and her slim, chiseled core.

The model paired the T-shirt with a pair of mint-colored bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination. The briefs, which featured side straps that Tammy had tied into bows on the sides of her waist, were cut with a thong design that showed off her bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips.

Tammy finished the casually revealing look off with a pair of small hoop earrings.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but had some sage words for her fans in the posts’ caption, advising them to let others think what they will of them.

The slideshow quickly amassed a great deal of support from thousands of fans, receiving more than 134,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 700 fans took to the comments section to overload Tammy with praise on her physique and looks.

“Slay woman,” one user commented

“Wow so stunning,” a second fan added.

“Body goals,” a third admirer asserted.

“You look perfect,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Tammy has served up a number of sexy bikini-clad looks on her Instagram lately. On April 21, she posted a birthday snap of herself in a tiny floral two-piece swimsuit that showed off her famous curves, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 310,000 likes.