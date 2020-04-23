CJ Sparxx Goes Scantily Clad In A Yellow Monokini: ‘Hanging On By A String’

CJ Sparxx went scantily clad in a very revealing outfit for her most recently Instagram photo on Wednesday. The model showed off all of her enviable curves while asking fans to be kind to the earth.

In the NSFW snap, CJ commanded attention in a bright yellow string monokini. The garment boasted a daring cut that exposed her sideboob and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The back was constructed of nothing but two thin straps that came down to form a g-string at the bottom, which put her round booty and curvy hips on full display. The photo gave fans a peek at her tiny waist and long, lean legs as well.

CJ posed outdoors for the snap with her bare backside towards the camera. She had her hands in front of her waist and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. Green foliage and stone steps can be seen in the background. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

CJ wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and bounced over her shoulder.

She added a bombshell makeup look as well. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added darkened brows to draw even more attention to her features.

Her face sported a warm glow due to the pink blush on her cheekbones and the illuminating highlighter on her nose and under eyes. She completed the style with dark red lipstick on her plump pout.

CJ’s 830,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the ultra-sexy shot. The post has racked up more than 12,000 likes since its upload. Admirers also shared their opinions on the snap in the comments section with over 320 messages.

“GORGEOUS BABE WOW,” one follower remarked.

“Hottest Earth ambassador ever!” another wrote.

“I am sure the Earth is definitely feeling the amazing power of you kindness as the world is feeling the effects of your bootylicious beauty babe!! Nobody rocks them strings like the way YOU do,” a third comment read.

“Whoa!!! You look amazing!” a fourth social media user exclaimed.

CJ’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her uncover her enviable curves in racy outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops.

