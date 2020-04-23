Jessica Sunok Displays Her Perfect Curves And Toned Legs In Black Lace Lingerie

American model Jessica Sunok recently went online and shared a hot lingerie picture on her Instagram page.

In the snap, uploaded on Thursday, April 23, Jessica could be seen rocking a black lace lingerie set that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of her nipples. That’s not all, but she also put her toned legs and taut stomach on full display. She completed her attire with a pair of high-heeled back sandals for an additional touch of sexiness. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, Jessica opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a dewy foundation that gave her skin an illuminating look. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her dark tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder. Meanwhile, she also had her nails painted with a light-pink polish to ramp up the glam.

Jessica — who initially rose to fame after winning the Tuner Evo Philly Bikini Competition — kept it very simple by only opting for a silver pendant.

For the snap, she sat on the floor of a nondescript room. She tilted her head, gazed at the camera and flashed a soft smile to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her zodiac sign is Taurus, indicating that she will be having her birthday soon.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted 140-plus messages to praise her sexy attire and hot body. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“She’s the dream wife that I’ve always wanted,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your beauty knows no bounds. Absolutely amazing pic!” another user chimed in.

“That floor is so lucky where [you are] sitting,” a third follower flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s facial features.

“Your face is so adorable!”

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so sexy,” and ” super cute,” to express their admiration for the Raleigh, North Carolina native.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Kiwi model Lily Adrianne, Sara Natividad, Krissy Taylor, and Jojo Babie.