Daisey O’Donnell Showcases Her Insane Curves In A Bright Orange String Bikini

Daisey O’Donnell took to her Instagram account on Thursday to flaunt her insane curves in a racy ensemble while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Daisey looked smoking as she sported a tiny neon orange string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her neck and around her back while flashing her toned arms, shoulders, and ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms showcased her tiny waist and curvy hips while putting her round booty and lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the snap. She accessorized the look with small gold earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck.

She posed in front of a mirror with her knees in grass for the picture. She placed one hand against her face and the other on her leg as she gave a piercing glare into the lens. She arched her back as tons of green foliage can be seen all around her.

Daisey wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. A few strands were free to frame her face.

She rocked a natural makeup look as well. The application included long lashes and minimal black eyeliner. She also included smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She accentuated her sun kissed skin with light pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin. She completed the glam look with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Daisey’s 929,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the photo. The post has garnered more than 47,000 likes within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Fans also went wild in the comments section with over 420 messages.

“You are just the BEST,” one follower wrote.

“You’re actually unreal,” remarked another.

“Unreal Daisey! You inspire me to want to be more active on social media and try to build up a following, I’m still working on my confidence but you are a huge inspo!” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow absolutely beautiful love!” a fourth person declared.

Daisey’s fans have grown used to seeing her flash her fit figure all over social media in tiny tops, tight pants, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her followers when she rocked a white sports bra and matching sweatpants. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 29,000 likes and over 350 comments.