Trey Songz Shares First Photos Of His Son’s Mother, Caro Colon, On Instagram

Trey Songz shocked his 11.9 million Instagram followers by revealing the mother of his son.

Trey (born Tremaine Neverson) shared on Instagram back in May 2019 that he’s the proud father of a baby boy, Noah Neverson. Although the “Jupiter Love” singer has posted several adorable images of Noah playing with Trey and his family, his fans have expressed their desire to see Noah’s mother for months. Trey decided to silence the requests on Wednesday, April 22.

In honor of Noah turning 1-years-old, Trey shared an Instagram slideshow that featured highlights from his son’s birthday. While he began the post with a slideshow of Noah playing with stuffed animals on a table that reads “Noah is a wild one,” his following photos caught the attention of a plethora of his fans. The second photo shows the mother of his child, Caro Colon, holding their son. Trey also posted a photo of him, Noah and Caro playing and laughing as Noah and Trey are wearing matching tan pants. As for mom, Caro wore a leopard skirt and a shirt that read “wild and free.” For his final the slideshow, Trey has his arms wrapped around Caro’s shoulder as she holds Noah. The three of them are rocking beaming smiles while standing outside.

In addition to sharing photos of Caro for the first time, Trey decided to also share how much she means to him. He captioned the photo by praising her for the role she plays in both his life and in Noah’s.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma,” Trey wrote.

Trey then muted the comments on the post. However, he did more than 500,000 likes after posting. While Trey neglected to keep his comments section open, many of his fans shared their opinions on his open post via Twitter.

“Trey Songz’s baby mama looks so wholesome, I approve,” one fan wrote.

“Y’all I’m so happy Trey Songz baby mama is regular and pretty. Now I can come to terms with this baby he had on me,” another user joked.

Several more commenters wanted to know more about Caro following Trey’s post. According to Hollywood Life, Caro is from New York, where she reportedly had her baby shower. She and Trey are also reportedly on good terms and were seen together with Noah at a Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game back in November 2019. While they spend time together, Trey, who has been romantically linked to Megan Thee Stallion and Lori Harvey, didn’t share if he and Caro are romantically involved with each other.