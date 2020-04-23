Melissa Riso Sizzles In Strappy Lace Blue Lingerie: ‘Do I Have To Get Dressed?’

Melissa Riso thrilled her Instagram fans with a sexy picture of herself sprawled out in a chair in a bathroom wearing nothing but a bra and panties set, and she shared the whole thing was her mood as she continued to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, Melissa lounged in a blue and white upholstered chair. The celebrity hairstylist wore a lacy dark blue pushup bra that showed off her ample cleavage and featured attractive straps that wrapped around her ribcage. She paired the lingerie with matching lacy bikini-style panties that showed off her flat stomach, curvy hips, and nipped-in waist. The model’s languorous pose also revealed her timed thighs and shapely arms.

The model wore a dramatic smokey eye with heavy black eyeliner and mascara. Nude lipstick filled in her generous pout and bronzer combined with strategic highlighter accented her high cheekbones. Melissa accessorized with sparkly earrings and a shiny bracelet. Her navel tattoo was visible on her stomach, suggesting that the picture might not be recent since she’s had removal treatments for the self-designed ink.

In the caption, the actress noted that the lingerie came from Fashion Nova, and she credited Studio 977 with the photography. She mentioned that her mood made her feel like not getting dressed today, and Instagram users shared her feelings with more than 9,970 hitting the “like” button in support. Plus, at least 335 Instagram users took the time to leave a message for Melissa in the comments. Many people who replied agreed that the look was hot, as evidenced by the large number of flame emoji peppered throughout.

“No, you are fine just the way you are,” declared one devotee.

“You look absolutely incredible so beautiful and so super-sexy. I love it and you always and forever,” a second Instagrammer gushed, including several flame, heart, and lip emoji.

“Not at all!!! You’re home. Relax!!! I think you could use a glass a wine, though,” suggested a third follower.

“Definitely no. When I see your mood, I advise you to be as comfortable as you can: the lighter, the better,” a fourth fan suggested along with several red heart eye emoji and a winking smiley.

While she’s stayed at home, Melissa has shared a few different workout videos for her followers as inspiration for how to get in a sweat session at home since gyms in many areas are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Inquisitr reported.