Holly Barker Steams Up Instagram In A Tight Orange Bathing Suit At The Beach

Holly Barker steamed up Instagram in a racy beach look for a sexy new update on Wednesday. The model flaunted her toned physique while sharing her love for L.A.

In the stunning pic, Holly looked like a total smokeshow wearing a skimpy orange one-piece bathing suit. The suit featured a low cut neckline that showed off her copious cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The suit clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while flashing her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck.

She sat on her knees in the wet sand as she posed in front of some large boulders. She looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face as she grabbed at her swimwear. In the background of the shot, a clear blue sky can be seen. A gorgeous ocean view is also visible.

Holly wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part. The wavy strands were pushed over her shoulder and blew in the wind.

She also rocked a smoking hot makeup look. The application consisted of long, dark lashes and black winged eyeliner. She include pink eye shadow and defined brows as well.

Her tanned skin was illuminated by the sunlight and complemented by heavy pink blush on her cheeks, as well as a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Holly’s 886,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 5,600 times since its upload. Admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Definitely my biggest Insta crush. Much love, Holly,” one follower stated.

“This is fire babe,” another wrote.

“You are light, you are sun, you are beauty, you are life, you are everything,” a third comment read.

“Wow your absolutely stunning,” a fourth social media user declared.

Holly is often seen going scantily clad in her social media snaps. She delights her fans on a regular basis in racy outfits such as scanty lingerie, barely-there bathing suits, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently gave her followers a thrill when she sported a white dress which she left unbuttoned to expose her bare chest underneath. To date, that photo has racked up more than 10,000 likes and and over 600 comments.