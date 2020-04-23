Congressional Democrats Propose Creation Of A ‘Coronavirus Containment Corps’

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Andy Levin are proposing the creation of a "coronavirus containment corp" to assist states in implementing contact tracing.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Andy Levin of Michigan have proposed the creation of a “coronavirus containment corp” to assist states with their efforts to track people who have been exposed to coronavirus, NBC News reported on Thursday. Their proposal suggests that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) create a strategy for hiring, training, and deploying a team of people who would be responsible for helping the states manage a defined contact tracing program. The proposal also suggests that the CDC could work with state Departments of Labor to hire recently unemployed people for the “coronavirus containment corp,” which would help reduce the record-high rates of unemployment across the country.

Contact tracing refers to the process of tracking the spread of coronavirus in the state by keeping track of people who may have been exposed and informing them of their potential exposure so they can get tested and self-quarantine as needed. According to NBC News, health experts have stated that having a contact tracing system in place is essential for reopening businesses and relaxing social distancing recommendations.

The Hill reported on Thursday that Warren and Levin are hoping to include their proposal in the next coronavirus relief bill. Levin stressed the need for a uniform, nationwide program.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images News

“Establishing a nationwide contact tracing program is the only way we can truly know the progress we’ve made in containing the virus, and how far we have left to go before we can transition back to normal life.”

According to NBC News, Levin went on to say that to “defeat a virus that can jump from state to state with a plane or car ride, we need a national plan.”

Warren highlighted the need to get ahead of the virus instead of playing catch up.

“To confront a national crisis, we need a proactive nationwide strategy — and the Trump administration is failing to come up with one… we need a national contact tracing program that will stop the virus in its tracks, instead of us perpetually chasing it from behind.”

The Hill reports that Warren and Levin’s proposal states that the CDC should work with individual states to determine how many people are needed to roll out contact tracing programs in each state. These people, called “case investigators” in the proposal, would be trained on how to track down and inform people who may have been exposed to coronavirus. The proposal also directs the CDC to provide grants to local health departments to assist with contact tracing.