Corrie Yee Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Daring Black Lace Lingerie Set

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination in a barely-there ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday. She showed some skin and encouraged her fans to follow her second social media account.

In the stunning snap, Corrie looked like a brunette bombshell wearing nothing but a racy black lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted thin straps and a low cut to showcased her abundant cleavage. It also featured daring cutouts to expose her bare chest.

Her matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her killer legs were also on full display in the photo.

She posed in front of crimson couch and red background for the shot. She had one hand resting at her side while the other tugged at her panties as she pushed her hip to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look included thick mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her face.

Her glowing skin was complemented with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, under eyes, and chin. She completed the application with dark berry-colored lipstick.

Many of Corrie’s 922,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, clicking the like button more than 9,600 times within the first seven hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 200 remarks about the picture.

“Do you know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl,” one follower stated.

“Yes yes. Looking beautiful,” declared another.

“Wow you look very very beautiful and so sexy and so gorgeous in your beautiful photo,” a third social media user wrote.

“Yes beautiful lady I’d follow you anywhere your an absolute Goddess and a favorite model of mine your beauty is intoxicating and your body is perfection much love respect and admiration for you beautiful lady stay safe,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in racy outfits such as skimpy lingerie, barely-there bathing suits, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a blue beaded bikini by the pool. That pic has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 220 comments to date.