WWE Rumors: Released Superstar Could Win Major Championship

Drake Maverick was one of several WWE superstars to be released from their contracts last week, but he’ll be competing as part of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament until he’s either eliminated from the competition or wins it. However, a new rumor suggests that he might do the latter. Citing the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Sportskeeda reports that Maverick’s firing could be part of a storyline.

Maverick lost to Jake Atlas on last night’s episode of the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show, but he can still progress in the tournament if he wins his next two matches. Meltzer believes that last night’s loss could also have been WWE’s way of garnering more sympathy and support for the superstar before he goes on to win the event.

“They’re playing it up really big that he’s been fired but he’s still in the tournament anyway and he’s doing these tearful things and he wrestled Jake Atlas and lost. No matter what they were going to do he was going to lose the first one. So now his back’s against the wall. He can still advance with the two in one record out of the block. If he loses the next match, I could not even comprehend how absolutely ridiculous this is, but if he wins the next two then it sort of makes sense.”

"I have to win, and I will win." – @WWEMaverick on the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/BGbEblbXVL — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 22, 2020

According to Metlzer, Maverick has a similar deal to Sarah Logan, who has also been rumored to be part of WWE’s rehiring plans in recent days. However, the company is believed to be using both superstars until their 90-day non-compete clauses expire, and then they’ll be let go.

The company appears to be building a big storyline around Maverick, though, and his firing has been acknowledged on WWE television. Meltzer believes that the company will “look bad” if the former 24/7 Champion gets released, so it’s highly possible that he’ll win the Cruiserweight title.

Meltzer believes that WWE is planning to give the superstar a title reign. However, he also stated that anything is possible right now and he doesn’t know what the company is planning for Maverick.

Maverick has gained massive support from the WWE since his release. After receiving the news, he uploaded an emotional video to his social media profiles discussing the situation, but he also remained in character by discussing his need to win the NXT tournament.

While it’s possible that he was keeping kayfabe alive, he may also have been planting the seeds for a storyline.