Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Incredible Figure In A Metallic Two-Piece Set

To Doina Barbaneagra, being stuck at home means dressing up and making content for social media. In today’s Instagram post, she did exactly that as she modeled a shiny two-piece set from Meshki.

The Moldovan model wore a sexy metallic crop top and mini skirt combo. The top was similar to a sports bra with tiny straps that went over her shoulders and made of a thick material that covered her chest well. As she had no bra, her nipples weren’t very visible from underneath the garment. It also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her decolletage. She sported a tight-fitting, high-waisted miniskirt. Its snug fit perfectly accentuated her slim waist and curvy hips.

The 27-year-old was snapped inside her home in Austria, specifically in her living room. She sat on the edge of the sofa with her legs together. Her body leaned to the side as she looked straight into the camera and gave a seductive gaze. She placed her right hand on the upholstered seat, while her other hand was raised, touching the side of her face. The window beside her illuminated her body and some parts of her ensemble, making them look shinier.

Doina wore her signature makeup look, consisting of a sheer foundation that allowed her freckles to peek through, sculpted eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, black mascara, and eyeliner. She also applied bronzer and a bold lipstick on her lips. She completed her look by accessorizing with several rings and a gold pendant necklace. She left her hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls.

She wrote a short caption and tagged Meshki in the post and the photo.

Doina’s latest share earned a lot of love from her fans and followers, as many of them flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments about her facial features and her incredibly toned body. Many of them also hit the like button over 4,800 times and left more than 80 comments under the sizzling snap.

“No caption needed, but you are very pretty, and I love your sexy body,” a fan commented on the post.

“I love shiny materials. It looks great on you!” wrote another social media user.

“You look beautiful! I’m obsessed with your look. I like this set for warmer days,” added the third admirer.

Doina has been living in Vienna since she was 11 years old. Before becoming an Instagram model, she joined numerous modeling shows, including Queen Of The World and Austria’s Next Top Model. Before the quarantine period, she often travels abroad for work and leisure.