Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Major Cleavage In Latest Racy Instagram Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has treated her Instagram followers to a barrage of steamy pictures in recent weeks. She showed off her cleavage in a bikini top and used six golf balls to cover her nude bottom for her latest social media post.

Even though the majority of the country has been forced to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Sonders has been working overtime. The model – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – has maintained fan engagement on Instagram with a series of provocative updates. This week she uploaded various images from a photo shoot with photographer Justin Price which had her posing in a pool wearing skin-tight bathing suits.

The 33-year-old’s most recent shot comes courtesy of Price, and involved her favorite sport. Sonders originally gained notoriety for her ability on the golf course, and this image featured some strategically-placed golf balls. In the scintillating shot she was splayed out on a practice putting mat and only wore a bathing suit top.

Sonders laid flat on her back with three golf balls around her. She wore a dark blue bikini with a white outline and held a ball up to her eye with her right hand. The Michigan State University alum folded her left arm under her chest to accentuate her breasts. Sonders did not wear any bottoms but she had balls placed in a triangle to censor her nude body, which offered a clear view of the model’s hourglass figure. She gave a birthday shout out to Price in the caption and asked fans what they wanted to see next from the frequent collaborators.

More than 7,700 Instagram users showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after the post went live. Over 230 comments were left on the photo. Many followers left heart-eye and fire emoji including model Toochi Kash. Several fans indicated they wanted to see more golf content from the social media influencer.

“Love itttt‼️ I suddenly want to play golf,” a female fan wrote.

“I would like to see a shoot with American muscle cars,” another follower requested.

“I need a signed print of this for the cave,” one Instagram user commented.

A few followers said they were happy with any content that did not feature “Vegas Dave.”

“Nothing with you and Vegas Dave,” a fan replied.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders was engaged to her boyfriend Dave Oancea but the two have been apart recently and are rumored to have broken up.