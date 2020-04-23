Rita Ora Goes Braless While Wearing A Low-Cut Crop Top In Honor Of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, Rita Ora took to Instagram yesterday to share numerous photos of herself in different outfits.

In the first shot, Ora stunned in a long-sleeved white crop top that was low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper went braless for the occasion and paired the ensemble with black Nike leggings and wellies. Ora sported her blond hair up and covered her head with a black New York Yankees cap. She accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces, thick gold hoop earrings, and applied a coat of red nail polish.

The singer posed in a field on the grass. She kneeled down and placed one hand on her thigh while resting her other elbow on her leg. Ora tilted her head slightly and looked at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, she was captured from a higher angle. Ora wore a knitted long-sleeved blue and black jumper and showcased her legs in what appeared to be a skirt or shorts. She rocked long black leather boots which she laced up to the top and put on a pair of eye-catching glasses. The “Only Want You” songstress sported her straight blond hair down and accessorized herself with a head wrap.

Ora placed both hands on the grass and raised her knees towards her. She looked up at the camera lens and was photographed in the sun.

In the third frame, she was snapped much further back in front of a large tree.

In the fourth and final pic, Ora was caught flashing a huge smile while covering both her eyes. The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wowed in a pink hooded garment and a black long-sleeved netted top.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 530,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“Can u marry me pls, thx,” one user wrote.

“You’re everything, you make me happy,” another devotee shared.

“Looking more dazzling in lockdown,” remarked a third fan.

“Love you girl and hope you’re having a great time in spite of all this craziness,” a fourth admirer commented.

Going braless is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Body On Me” entertainer looked great in a semi-sheer lilac top with short sleeves in an upload shared a couple of weeks ago. She paired the outfit with skintight tiny black biker gym shorts and opted for numerous accessories.