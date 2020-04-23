Republican Jim Jordan Refuses To Wear Mask At Hearing, Calls Coronavirus Oversight Plot Against Donald Trump

Republican Jim Jordan slammed a proposed coronavirus relief oversight committee as a political plot against Donald Trump in a meeting that grew contentions when the Ohio congressman went against the recommendation of the House physician and refused to wear a mask.

As Cleveland.com reported, Jordan spoke out against the oversight committee in a hearing of the House Rules Committee, saying that a Democratic proposal to create oversight of the federal government’s response is meant as a way to find attacks against Trump.

“This is just one more attempt by the Democrats to go after the president,” Jordan said.

Democrats have pushed for increasing oversight over both the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and how and potential relief funds are distributed. As Cleveland.com reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she sees the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as a “very bipartisan initiative to stop waste, fraud and abuse, price-gouging, profiteering, and the rest.” She stressed that it would not be focused on Trump but rather the process in place to respond to the outbreak and give relief to hard-hit areas.

At the meeting where he voiced his displeasure, Jordan also came into conflict with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who noted that the Capitol physician recommended that members of Congress wear masks, though they were not required to do so.

Jordan said he was maintaining proper social distancing by remaining six feet from others in the room, but did not put on a mask. Raskin took issue, claiming it was not responsible of Jordan to keep his face protected in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“It’s obviously not a sign of bravery not to wear a mask,” Raskin said. “It’s a sign of irresponsibility towards other people because when we wear a mask, we’re protecting them. When they don’t wear a mask, they’re not protecting us.”

Jordan has remained one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, saying last week that the impeachment hearings against the president earlier in the year took his attention away from the early response to the coronavirus. Trump has been criticized for early statements downplaying the severity of the virus, comparing it to the season flu and predicting that cases in the United States would soon go away. But Jordan and other defenders claim that the Democrats push for impeachment played a major role, not allowing Trump to give the growing outbreak the proper attention.