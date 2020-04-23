Foreign Affairs Democrats Tell Trump To Fund WHO, Not Deflect From His Administration’s ‘Mismanaged’ Response

Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs have penned a letter to Donald Trump to pressure him into continuing to fund the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the committee, the president’s decision to halt funding is an attempt to deflect attention from his administration’s failures in its coronavirus response.

“This policy is profoundly misguided and appears to be an effort to scapegoat the WHO in order to deflect attention from your administration’s mismanaged and politicized response to the pandemic,” the letter read in part.

The letter promoted a “comprehensive, global response” to coronavirus and quoted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ assertion that all healthcare systems in the world impact each other. The piece also said the WHO plays a “vital role” in public education, international health regulations, and the strengthening of public health systems in terms of the outbreak response.

The U.S. is currently investigating the WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, the organization has been accused of spreading misleading information from the Communist Party of China, including initial claims that COVID-19 is not contagious to humans.

“The organization is not perfect, and we should thoroughly review its early handling of this crisis, particularly its engagement with Chinese authorities, and advocate for appropriate reforms,” the letter read.

Despite acknowledging the necessity of an investigation, the letter doubled down on the belief the Trump administration is deflecting blame from its failures.

“But let’s be clear: mistakes made by the WHO do not justify your halt in funding; nor do they excuse the serious failures of your administration in confronting this pandemic.”

.@realDonaldTrump You're blaming the World Health Organization? Back in February you praised them to high heaven. Isn't this just another desperate attempt by you to whitewash history? pic.twitter.com/RNmwf1kB7Q — West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) April 7, 2020

A recent report shed light on Trump’s purported failures in the pandemic response and claimed that Americans at the WHO — many from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — warned the president’s administration about the spread of the pandemic in real-time. The report also claimed that Trump-appointed health officials communicated with top WHO officials on a regular basis as the virus spread across the world.

The letter likens the halt in WHO funding to “cutting funding to the fire department in the middle of a blaze” and urged the president to consider American national security and the lives of the public.

The call to action was signed by Democratic congressional lawmakers Eliot L. Engel, Brad Sherman, Gregory W. Meeks, Albio Sires, Gerald E. Connolly, Ted Deutch, Karen Bass, William R. Keating, David N. Cicilline, Ami Bera, Joaquin Castro, and Dina Titus.