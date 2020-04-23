Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Shares Sweet Photo Showing Him With His New Girlfriend & Bulldog Lola

After months of mourning and heartbreak, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman is dating again and isn’t hiding the fact that he believes he has found love again. It recently emerged that Duane was officially in a romantic relationship with someone and a new Instagram post shows that they are enjoying their time together.

Duane’s new relationship with a woman named Francie Frane recently surfaced on social media. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted had a lot to say about this, but Duane’s daughter Lyssa Chapman was quick to speak up and support her father.

This new Instagram post showing the couple together was initially shared by Francie on Thursday, and Duane quickly posted it to his page as well. The picture shows Francie and Duane walking together along a dirt road in Hawaii along with Lola the bulldog.

Francie shared a bible verse in the caption of her post and Duane shared it on his Instagram page without any additional commentary.

Within an hour, more than 10,000 of Duane’s followers had liked the post, and more than 200 people commented as well.

“I’m really happy for you D. Follow your heart – who cares what anyone else says!” wrote one fan.

“I believe God put you together to help one another with grief and trying to live life again. All the blessings to both of you” remarked another supporter.

“As long as you and your heart are happy. We are happy for you,” detailed another comment.

“Beth is smiling down on you,” shared someone else.

Not everybody was supportive in their comments though. There were some people who questioned how quickly he moved on and got serious about someone again. While Duane had previously suggested that he would never marry again, it seems that he and Francie are already talking about tying the knot.

Beth Chapman passed away last summer after a tough cancer battle. A few months later, Duane was seen spending a lot of time with Beth’s former personal assistant Moon Angell. They denied that their relationship was romantic, and they started to distance themselves from one another in February.

While his relationship with Moon may not have been a real, lasting romance for Duane, this new pairing seems to have more long-term potential. Francie is also mourning the death of a spouse, and it seems that this has drawn the new couple together.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted fans watched Duane navigate his despair and heartbreak after Beth’s death. He has been open about his struggles in moving forward, and now it looks as if he’s found a way to do that. It looks like he is receiving a lot of love and support as he starts to share his relationship with Francie via social media and fans will be anxious to see more.