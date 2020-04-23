Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini At The Beach

Anita Herbert flaunted her chiseled physique to her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Wednesday with a new update in which she rocked a skimpy bikini while at the beach.

The Hungarian fitness model and trainer was captured at an undisclosed beach. Herbert had her feet in the shallow crystal-clear waters of the ocean. She was in a three-quarters pose, angling her right profile at the camera. She looked straight ahead with her lips a little parted.

Herbert wore an all black two-piece bathing suit. On her upper body, she had on a bandeau top with a straight neckline. The top clung tightly to her torso, accentuating her ample cleavage.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms in a classic U-shaped cut. Herbert wore the side bands pulled up high on her body, baring her strong hips. She tugged at the sides, creating a hard angle with her arms and showing off even more skin. She didn’t reveal the brand of her swimwear.

In her caption, Herbert discussed the importance of weightlifting. She opened up about the early days of her fitness journey when she was scared lifting weights would make her too “big” and “bulky.” She then listed the different ways in which the practice can help with weightless and definition.

The photo has garnered more than 38,200 likes and upwards of 460 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Herbert’s beauty and physique and also to thank her for her caption.

“Beautiful as always,” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of emoji depicting a butterfly, a red heart, flexed bicep, hands raised and a star-struck face.

“I miss the beach,” replied another one, including a disappointed emoji at the end of the comment.

“Thank you for your story,” a third one chimed in, pairing the message with red hearts, huggings emoji and praying hands.

“Look at you now [hands raised emoji] all toned up,” another one added, topping the reply with a fire emoji.

Herbert often shows off her fit body to urge her fans to participate in her challenges. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a Boomerang that captured her indoors in front of a large mirror. Herbert held her phone in front of her face as she captured the selfie. She wore tank top with a leopard print. Herbert lifted the front of her top all the way to her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage and underboob.