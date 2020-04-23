Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Plus-Size Figure In White Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss looked incredible as she displayed her bombshell curves in a sizzling snap on Thursday.

The photo captured the model posing in front of a plain white wall in her latest social media appearance. Light draped over her figure as she posed in a seemingly empty studio. She held a beautiful pink flower in her hands, adding a pop of color to the light photo. The American model provided a quarantine update for fans, joking that she’s hungry again.

Even though she had nowhere to go, the model slipped into something sexy showed off her plus-size figure. The two-piece set included a plunging top that that had intricate lace details. Its pattern alternated between white flowers and mesh, exposing her skin underneath. The edges of the garment were scalloped and plunged deep into her chest. Thanks to the scant amount of fabric, her cleavage was hard to ignore. The top proceeded to fall near her navel, exposing a piece of her midsection. Straps hung from bottom of the garment and connected to a pair of lacy socks that were worn over Alexiss’ knees.

The Boston native flaunted even more of her hourglass figure by sporting a white thong. The skimpy undergarment possessed bold white straps that showcased her thick thighs and waist. Its mesh front flaunted more of her skin underneath, while a cluster of white dots made up the pattern.

Alexiss did not add any further accessories to her look — ensuring that all eyes were on her fantastic figure. She wore her blond-dyed locks down with loose waves and hair spilled on either side of her shoulder. The model’s face was done up with a full application of makeup that made all of her gorgeous features shine. Alexiss’ defined brows sat over her almond eyes that were expertly lined with mascara and eyeliner. Her complexion looked flawless with a smooth foundation as a base and blush and highlighter on top. She added a light pink gloss to her plump lips.

It wasn’t long before the photo was flooded with praise. In under an hour, Alexiss’ fans have double-tapped the post over 8,000 times and given it over 100 comments. Most Instagrammers applauded her famous curves.

“One of my favorite pictures of you,” one of the model’s fans commented alongside a few red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful of beauty I love you from Iraq,” a second social media user complimented.

“You are so hot and beautiful dear love you and your body,” one more gushed with the addition of a series of flame emoji.