NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots Could Move Up To Land Tua Tagovailoa As Tom Brady’s Replacement

The New England Patriots could have a big move planned to kick off the post-Tom Brady era, some NFL analysts are predicting.

With the NFL Draft approaching and no clear signal of who will be the quarterback of the future in New England, a number of experts incluing CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora are predicting that the Patriots will make a big move up the draft board to snag Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the No. 13 spot.

While La Canfora noted that it is normally not head coach Bill Belichick’s style to make a big move up the draft board, the need for a quarterback to replace Brady make this a special circumstance, especially with the prediction that the talented by injury plagued Alabama quarterback may fall down toward the middle of the first round.

“Maybe this happens at 10. Maybe it doesn’t happen at all. It’s not a typical Belichick move, but these are not typical Patriots times,” La Canfora noted in his final mock NFL Draft before the actual draft kicks off on Thursday night. “No one will have better info on the injured QB, and Belichick has made big trades with the 49ers before involving a QB. San Francisco is eager to get back, and Bill has draft capital.”

La Canfora is not the only one predicting that that the Patriots might trade up for Tua. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Louis Riddick said that if Tua should fall down the draft board there is “no question” that that Patriots would show some interest.

As Saturday Down South noted, Riddick said that the Patriots are in a tough spot with the No. 23 overall pick, likely outside the range of drafting a true game-changing player but maybe having the ability to land a potential franchise quarterback with just a short move up the board.

The Patriots are currently moving forward with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who earned the backup spot to Brady last season. But ESPN noted that the draft could be a signal of just how much confidence Belichick has in the former fourth-round pick, and how much competition he plans for the starting job in 2020.

There are also question marks surrounding Tagovailoa’s health, as he is coming off hip surgery after suffering a season-ending injury in 2029 and there were reports that some teams were unsure whether it would have a long-term impact on his play.