‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Emerges From The Pool In Skimpy Neon Pink Bikini

Bri Teresi showed off her buxom physique to her 936,000 Instagram on Thursday, April 23, with her most recent update. The American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot that saw her hanging out in a swimming pool while rocking a skimpy bikini.

The two-photo slideshow captured Teresi emerging from the pool. She placed her forearms on the edge while lifting up her torso and leaning forward.

Teresi rocked two-piece bathing suit in a neon pink color that made her sun-kissed skin pop. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were small and ruched, putting her ample cleavage front and center in both shots. The geotag placed Teresi in Auburn, California, where she is originally from.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with strings that tied on the sides. The straps had black and white details on the ends. The suit boasted a thong bottom, which bared Teresi’s pert booty, as better seen in the second photo. She didn’t reveal the brand of her swimsuit.

In her caption, Teresi asked fans if they would like to go for a swim and also asked them to rate which photo they liked best.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photos have already attracted more than 8,800 likes and upwards of 280 comments, suggesting it will garner many more interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to respond to the questions posed by Teresi.

“Bri you’re so gorgeous,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a black heart emoji.

“Gorgeous [fire emoji] summers already here [winking face] if you are calling for a swim! Who wouldn’t,” replied another one, topping the comment with a smiley.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” a third one chimed in, including a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful in all your photos, but I love the 2,” another one added, topping the reply with a red rose, a double pink heart emoji and a face blowing a heart kiss.

Teresi has been flaunting her bikini bod as of late. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted another snapshot on Wednesday in which she wore a bright orange two-piece ensemble while posing outdoors. Her bikini top featured rectangular cups with a cut-out at the center that teased her cleavage. She wore a U-shaped bikini bottom whose front remained low on her waist. The sides consisted of three thin layered strings that sat high on her body.