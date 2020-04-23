Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal More Trouble For Alexis Ahead Due To Her Fling With Neil

During the week of April 27, General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be significant developments regarding the connection between Alexis Davis and Dr. Neil Byrne. It sounds as if there is bad news on the way, but something good might ultimately emerge as a result.

This week, Alexis confessed to Diane that she had slept with Neil and briefly fallen off the wagon. Alexis also had a much-needed conversation with Sam and talked about what she needs to do going forward.

Diane was quite stunned to hear that Alexis had perjured herself in the hearing with Neil about his license in New York City. Apparently, Alexis is going to be facing questions about this from someone else soon as well.

The sneak peek shared at the end of Thursday’s episode provided a glimpse of what’s coming. Alexis will receive an email from the New York State Bar Association, and General Hospital spoilers tease that this letter will not bring good news.

Alexis will be sitting with Neil at the Metro Court as she shares this news, and her tone suggests that this is something she hesitates to tell him.

Alexis is still working through her lapse in sobriety and that conversation she had with Sam. Diane would like her to work faster.

May sweeps spoilers from SheKnows Soaps mention that soon Alexis will have to face the New York State Bar Association and the topic will be her past perjury.

Alexis knew she was taking a big risk when she denied anything substantial had happened with Neil, but she thought she would be able to keep the details under wraps. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before her secret was broadly revealed thanks to an outburst from Julian at General Hospital.

Regardless of who reported Alexis for her perjury, spoilers suggest that she may not try to fight this. Teasers indicate that soon, Alexis and Neil will reach a point where they can pursue their romance with one another. However, the cost might be too high.

Neil already has considered letting go of his license so he doesn’t have to wait two years to be with Alexis. If she ends up losing her law license over this, Neil might revisit letting his go too. Granted, if they do both walk away from their respective professional licenses, then they are also both going to need to figure out new careers.

Will Alexis and Neil finally be able to fully pursue the chemistry they share? Will they really have to give up their law and medical licenses to do it? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are still obstacles for the pair to get through before they can focus on romance, but viewers will see some major developments during the coming week.