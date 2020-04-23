Sommer Ray Flaunts Killer Figure In Hot-Pink Swimsuit While Hanging Out In A Jacuzzi With Her Dog

American model Sommer Ray captured the hearts of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a series of snapshots that displayed her perfect figure on Thursday, April 23. The beauty shared the post with her 25 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed outdoors inside of a jacuzzi tub for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos and one video. Even though it was nighttime, Sommer still glowed as she posed alongside her puppy while they soaked their troubles away.

She exuded a very happy vibe as she smiled widely, laughed, and kissed her dog. In some of the snaps she gazed directly into the camera’s lens, while in others, she kept her eyes closed. Sommer’s long, highlighted brunette-blond hair was pinned up with a purple bandana that she had tied into a bow, likely to keep her hair from getting wet.

Sommer rocked a full face of no-makeup makeup that complemented her natural complexion, including foundation, feathered eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. However, it was the model’s enviable fit figure that stole the show, as she flaunted it in a one-piece swimsuit.

The bathing suit, which was hot-pink, featured two thick straps that went over Sommer’s shoulders and down her back. The model was able to expose a bit of cleavage in the suit as well, as it was designed with a plunging neckline that tightly hugged her assets. Furthermore, the suit’s briefs, which featured lace-up strings on its sides, were designed in a high-waisted Brazilian cut that helped to show off Sommer’s curvy hips and slime core.

Sommer accessorized the look with a pair of small hoop earrings, a number of bracelets, and several rings on both hands.

Sommer did not include a geotag in the post, but engaged with her fans in the post’s caption, asking them what they have been up to while quarantined.

The slideshow was met with widespread support and approval from tens of thousands of Sommer’s fans, receiving more than 109,000 likes in the first half-hour after going live. An additional 600 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her beauty, her swimsuit, and her figure.

“You are literally the cutest oh my god,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You are so pretty,” a third follower chimed in.

“Wifey material,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Sommer has served up a number of hot bikini-clad looks on her Instagram lately. On April 18, Sommer stunned her fans as she rocked a one-piece swimsuit alongside her mom, per The Inquisitr. The popular series amassed more than 950,000 likes.