Khloe Kardashian Reveals That She’s Considering Having Tristan Thompson Be Her Sperm Donor On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian shared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she and Tristan Thompson may have a second baby sometime soon.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Good American CEO went forward with freezing her eggs during last week’s Keeping Up episode. In a clip from the upcoming episode, which will air on Thursday, April 23, Khloe reveals to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she will be adding Tristan’s sperm to her eggs, per Life & Style. She explained to her sisters that, in order to see which of her embryos will be considered healthy, she will have to add in a male specimen. Although her sisters looked shocked by Khloe’s choice, she shared why Tristan is a logical choice in her confessional interview, even though she says they haven’t been romantically involved in months.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe admitted. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Khloe also said to her sisters that, if she chooses Tristan to be her donor, it could complicate their current relationship. While they created their daughter, True, during their relationship, she said Tristan would have to sign over legal documents that would make him responsible for the new child. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has another son from a previous relationship. Because they are no longer together, Khloe also said she has to consider her future plans before she makes a decision. She said if she decided to get married in the future, she may no longer want to have another child with her ex.

While she isn’t sure if she will move forward with having Tristan as her sperm donor, Khloe continued to share that she was on hormone injections during the time they were shooting. She said the process had been easy for her thus far, but she was still trying to understand it as she went along.

“I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days, and the injection process has been fine,” she revealed. “I don’t know why, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s not that bad.'”

Khloe and Tristan have been maintaining their co-parenting relationship since their breakup in February 2019. Throughout the season, Khloe has shared how difficult it has been to raise True with her ex when she still has emotional feelings towards him. Tristan reportedly feels the same way and has expressed as much to her both in person and on social media.