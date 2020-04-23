Chloe Saxon Puts Her Booty On Display In Pink Lingerie Set: ‘Staying In Bed All Day’

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday. She showed off some skin while revealing that she’s been spending a lot of time in bed.

In the sexy shots, Chloe looked drop dead gorgeous in a light pink lingerie set with black trim. The bra boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders while revealing her colossal cleavage with a low cut neckline.

She paired the bra with some matching booty shorts that clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while also giving fans a peek at her round booty. Her killer legs were on full display in the pics as well. She accessorized the look with small hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on bed with her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. The second shot featured her relaxing with her arms behind her for balance and her back arched. In the final snap, she revealed some of her tattoos while giving a piercing stare into the lens.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The wavy strands cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as dramatic smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She gave her face an illuminated glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 709,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love to the post. The pics garnered nearly 12,000 likes in the first two hours after they were uploaded. Fans also hit up the comments section with more than 270 messages.

“Your Instagram is Mind blowing,” one follower wrote.

“You are so hot and sexy,” another said.

“Wow you sure is on fire once again with that hot and sexy outfit,” a third social media user gushed.

“Can you get anymore perfect,” a fourth comment read.

Chloe doesn’t seem to mind flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and skintight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pale pink dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. To date, that snap has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 240 comments.