‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Blames Nikki

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 23 reveals that Victor blames Nikki, and then he reinstates Victoria as CEO at Newman but not without some chastising. Plus, Amanda, Billy, and Lily get to work while Mariah and Theo make an unexpected connection. This episode marked the last new show for Y&R amid the coronavirus pandemic production shutdown.

At the Ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Adam (Mark Grossman) buried the memory of what happened to AJ too deeply to retrieve. Unfortunately, Victor blamed Nikki for the details coming out since she told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) even though he asked her to keep the secret. Nikki argued that Adam continued to attack the Newman family, and she felt his dangerous pattern would never end. Victor asked Nikki to have some compassion for Adam since she went through something similar as a child, but Nikki noted that Adam is grown now, and he’s a predator.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Victoria asked Adam how his visit with Victor went. Adam accused Victoria of making up the story with Victor to oust him from Newman Enterprises. They continued to argue, and in the end, Adam told his sister to go to hell. Later, Victoria showed up at the Ranch, and Victor wasn’t at all pleased with her. He ranted that she enjoyed bringing down Adam, and Victoria pointed out that her brother blackmailed Victor. Ultimately, Victoria paid the price for the whole thing. Victor stated that Victoria didn’t need to blow up Adam’s life since he would’ve reinstated her as CEO, but she declined to apologize for fighting for the company. Victor gave Victoria her CEO job back, but he told her that he’d lost respect for her. Victoria was fine without his respect. In the end, Nikki placed her hand on broken-looking Victor after Victoria left. Victoria showed up at her office and sat behind the CEO desk.

At Adam’s penthouse, he told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that Victor fired him. Adam relayed the story, and Chelsea was stunned. However, she also asked questions, which made Adam wonder if she believed Victor’s story. Chelsea reiterated that she was shocked by the whole thing and promised that Connor (Judah Mackay) wouldn’t find out about any of it.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) went to pick up some food at Society, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) was there. She said something snarky, but later, Mariah went back and had a conversation with Theo. They connected over their past screwups. Theo admitted that he stole the presentation for Jabot because he choked. However, Mariah wished him well in the future. At the same time, Lily (Christel Khalil), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Billy (Jason Thompson) had a meeting to discuss new ideas for Chancellor Media. Lily noticed Amanda and Billy’s rapport. Theo happened to overhear that they wanted to capture the younger audience, and he looked like he had an idea.