Donald Trump’s Economic Adviser Floats Idea Of May Economy Reopening With Space Outfits

Conservative economist Stephen Moore, who is one of Donald Trump‘s top economic advisers, recently pushed for a May 1 reopening of the United States economy during an interview with The New York Times and proposed a unique preventative measure against coronavirus.

“I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously.”

Moore acknowledged that such outfits aren’t available to the public and could be impractical. Nevertheless, he said that the country needs to return to work at some point.

Although Moore acknowledged that some states are in better positions to ease social distancing restrictions, he suggested “good public safety measures” could be used in place of less distancing.

“I know we don’t have space outfits,” Moore said while laughing before claiming he discovered “all these kinds of suits” online that are designed to prevent outside air exposure.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Moore previously stirred the pot by comparing the anti-quarantine protestors to African American civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who protested Alabama’s segregation laws by refusing to give up her bus seat to a white American.

“This is a great time, gentlemen and ladies, for civil disobedience,” he said during an appearance on a YouTube show called Freedom on Tap.

“We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices.”

Trump recently released guidelines for states to reopen their economies on May 1 at their own discretion, The New York Post reported. Moore, who has claimed the economy should’ve reopened weeks ago, believes that America “may have turned the corner” in regards to the pandemic.

“States should lead the way,” he said to John Catsimatidis on his AM-970 show The Cat’s Roundtable. “One state can learn from another.”

According to Moore, the Western and Midwestern states will be the first states to reopen, with East Coast states lagging behind.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to hype the reopening of the southern states. His comment came after the governors of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee announced their plans to roll back restrictions aimed at slowing the pandemic’s spread.

In response to plans to reopen the economy, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci warned that they could backfire. In addition, none of the southern states planning their reopening have met the White House guidelines for lifting restrictions, which continues to fuel doubt over such proposals.