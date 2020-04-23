Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Shows Off Her Tan Lines In A Multi-Colored Bikini

Raquel Benetti is an Instagram model known for her soccer freestyles who has amassed a huge online following because of her gorgeous looks and her talent with a ball. She showed off her stunning figure in a multi-colored bikini for her most recent post.

Several Instagram models who are known for their athletic prowess – such as golfer Paige Spiranac – have found inventive ways to stay busy while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. These social media influencers have used the lock down as a chance to post more frequently while they train in their homes. Benetti is a former professional Brazilian soccer player who is a world-class soccer juggler. According to RT she has been nicknamed “The Muse of the Freestylers.”

The 29-year-old gained viral fame earlier in the month when she posted a video of her balancing a ball on her head while taking off her tank top. Along with her impressive juggling clips from various spots, such as her balcony, the model from Sao Paulo, Brazil had posted several steamy pictures during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In her latest post, Benetti showcased her athletic figure in a small two-piece. She stood in front of a pool at the Rafaid Palace Hotel & Convention Center in Brazil, and held a soccer ball in her right hand with her left hand placed on her hip. The model wore a raspberry and burgundy-colored bikini and had prevalent tan lines just above her bottoms.

The photo was a throwback to before the coronavirus forced people to stay at home. Benetti’s caption said she missed the beach and being poolside and asked fans which they preferred. Over 56,000 of her 1.2 million followers hit the “like” button on the bikini shot. She received over 390 comments on the post as her replies were flooded with soccer and fire emoji. A few fans failed to notice this was a “#tbt” post and asked why she was not home for quarantine, while others said they preferred to be wherever Benetti would be.

“I prefer the beach with my love,” one female Instagram user responded.

“I prefer hot tubs,” one fan jokingly replied.

“Dream girl,” another fan commented.

As covered by RT, Benetti became a soccer freestyle performer at 8-years-old, and has represented Brazil at the International Freestyle Football Federation World Cup. Prior to that she played three years for Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. She aims to break the record of 55,197 uninterrupted soccer ball touches in the Guinness Book of Records.