Ainsley Rodriguez Sizzles In Orange Bikini

Ainsley Rodriguez rocked a bright orange bikini on Instagram, and fans are loving the sight. The model has been on lockdown at home in Florida, but that has not stopped her from sharing a slew of current and throwback swimsuit shots.

The April 22 post captured Rodriguez perched on a rock that overlooked the sea. She looked off into the distance at an airplane that was flying overhead. Behind her were many vast mountains and a cloud-covered sky. A few rays of sun escaped through the coverage and illuminated the model’s curvaceous figure. Rodriguez expressed her gratitude for being able to travel around the world and take in all of Mother Nature’s beauty in her caption.

She flaunted her gym-honed body in an electric orange bikini. The top of the suit boasted triangle cups with a plunging neckline that showed ample cleavage. It proceeded to tie around her neck in a halter style and put her trim arms on display.

Her bottoms were slightly more revealing, with a dangerously high cut that allowed for her muscular legs to show. The garment sat snug on her hips and drew attention to her trim waist and toned abs. Unlike the top, it boasted a collection of different colors, but both pieces made her bronze skin pop.

She opted for minimal jewelry and wore a small pair of diamond earrings for extra sparkle. The fitness coach added a thick bracelet on her right wrist and kept the rest of her look simple. Her brunette tresses were worn down and fell on one side of her shoulder. She appeared to have a small application of makeup that included defined brows.

The update has been met with rave reviews so far. Fans have already double-tapped the post over 19,000 times and given it well over 500 compliments in the comments section. Many of Rodriguez’s fans raved over her body, while others commented on the beautiful landscape of the photo.

“Peace pic. Nice. Beautiful girl you are. You re an amazing inspiration for us,” one social media user wrote alongside a green and red heart emoji.

“What a beautiful picture ms ainsley love it,” a second follower added.

“Simply gorgeous and lovely, full of life and very inspiring. Bless you,” a third fan wrote with the addition of a few flame emoji.

Another recent update showed the model posing at home in Florida while clad in a neon pink bikini. She told fans that she was enjoying a day of fun in the sun with “spicy watermelon margarita Saturday’s on repeat.”