Ana Cheri Shows Off Major Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Tiny Satin Dress

American fitness trainer and model Ana Cheri captured hearts on social media after she posted an Earth Day snapshot of herself in nature on Thursday, April 23. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 33-year-old took center stage as she was photographed outdoors, soaking up the sun’s rays. Ana exuded a happy, yet sexy vibe as she posed with her hands on her hips. She smiled widely and averted the camera’s lens, keeping her eyes closed as she raised her head towards the sky.

She sported a full face of makeup for the photo that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her olive skin-tone, including foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, a nude lipstick, and mascara.

Her shoulder-length brunette locks cascaded down her back and unto her shoulders as they were styled in waves. Still, it was Ana’s tiny dress that stole the show as it flaunted her enviable figure.

The lilac dress, which was made out of satin and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, glimmered in the sun as it reflected its rays. The garment’s plunging neckline, however, demanded the most attention as it tightly displayed Ana’s voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The dress also showed off Ana’s curvaceous hips and her bodacious derriere. Furthermore, as the garment was extremely short, reaching just below her bottom, it also put her thighs and legs on full display.

Ana accessorized the look with just a necklace and a bracelet on her left wrist as the look was bold enough on its own.

Ana did not include a geotag in the post, but reassured her fans she did not forget about Earth Day, which was April 22, in the post’s caption, asking, “can’t we just appreciate its beauty everyday?” She further revealed in the caption that the dress was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she partnered with.

The sexy photo was met with instant approval from a number of Ana’s fans, amassing more than 85,000 likes in just an hour after going live. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and praise on her figure, her looks, and her outfit.

“Yesss, gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Appreciating Earth’s beauty and yours everyday,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful lady,” a third admirer chimed in.

Ana is no stranger to serving up sizzling looks of herself on her social media accounts. On April 17, she stunned her fans after she sported a barely-there aquamarine bikini set that that left very little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 194,000 likes so far.