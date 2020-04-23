Vin Scully Hospitalized, Los Angeles Dodgers Broadcaster In Good Spirits After Tuesday Fall

Retired broadcaster Vin Scully, best known for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been hospitalized after a fall at his home on Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported.

According to a Dodgers spokesperson who spoke to TMZ, the 92-year-old will soon be released and is in good spirits, which is reflected in the legendary sportscaster’s recent statement.

“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” Scully said in a statement released by the Dodgers.

As reported by CBS Sports, Scully retired from his Major League Baseball stint in 2016 after 67 years of calling games for the Dodgers. Outside of the MLB, he also called games for the National Football League and PGA Tour. The iconic broadcaster was presented with the annual Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Scully began his career in April 1950 when he was just 22 years old. At this time, the Dodgers — with Jackie Robinson, the first African American in the modern MLB — were still playing in the New York area.

According to TMZ, Scully has called some of the “most memorable” MLB moments, including Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in 1974, Bill Buckner’s error in the 1986 World Series, and Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. He also called pitcher Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965, which was a strictly radio broadcast.

70 years ago today, the great Vin Scully called his first regular season @Dodgers game. In other news, I miss baseball (and Vin). pic.twitter.com/wzf1lC7Jgf — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 18, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Scully has been quarantined at home, and he compared the experience to retired life in a YouTube video released last month.

“Most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day. I trust all is well. I hope you are far and away from any sickness, and I miss you.”

Per Deadline, Scully acknowledged the struggle that Americans are currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered a message of hope.

“But having lived as long as I have lived, I’ve seen this country — the greatest country on Earth — get off its knees, literally and figuratively,” he said.

Scully noted the many adversities he has witnessed the country face, including the Great Depression and Pearl Harbor, and the unity he claims followed such hardships.