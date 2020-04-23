Lauren Dascalo Rocks Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms While Posing In Her Car

Instagram vixen Lauren Dascalo fancied going for a drive on Wednesday, showing off her dangerous curves in a pair of photos that are proving hard to ignore. The hot YouTuber and Bang Energy elite model posed in her car in nothing but a crop top and skimpy bikini bottoms, giving followers plenty of reasons to stay glued to their screens.

The 22-year-old rocked an all-white outfit that contrasted with the car’s black leather interior, allowing her to emerge as the undisputed focal point of the shots. Her ensemble was comprised of a loose-fitting, long-sleeved top and thong bottoms — a high-cut number with a scoop waistline that exposed her chiseled tummy. The top was a sporty design by Chanel, and was inscribed with the brand’s name and logo written across the front in gold font. Likewise, the bottoms were decorated with a gold metal buckle, which adorned the only side strap visible in the shots.

The scanty attire allowed the hottie to show off her toned midriff, something which Lauren did in the first photo shared with fans. In the snap, the model could be seen facing the camera with an intense gaze as she flaunted her tiny waist while sitting up in her chair with her legs visibly spread wide apart. Although the shot was cropped so as to not be excessively revealing, fans could notice her curvaceous hip and thighs.

A swipe to the next slide brought a change of pose and saw the sizzling blonde putting up one knee as she reclined in her chair. This time around, Lauren let herself be photographed from the profile, flaunting her peachy booty while shooting a sultry look at the camera. The posture also allowed her to show off her trendy footwear — a pair of platform Louis Vuitton sneakers featuring gingham details in white and charcoal.

The Los Angeles-born beauty sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup in the shots. She wore her long, golden tresses down and styled with a mid-part, letting her sleek locks brush over her shoulders. She added some more bling to her outfit with a layered pendant necklace, which she wore over the jewel neckline of her top.

Lauren penned an energetic caption for her post, noting that she was taking the wheel and inviting followers along for a the drive. She added a relieved face emoji to capture her mood and painted a vivid picture of the possible destination with a palm tree and butterfly emoji.

As expected, her photos reeled in a lot of engagement from her eager fans, racking up more than 27,700 likes and a little shy of 650 comments.

“Yasss sis,” wrote fellow Bang Energy model Zoë Klopfer, adding a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse also chimed in, leaving three heart-eyes emoji under Lauren’s post.

“Best body ever,” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending their comment with two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of heart emoji.

“Okay,” commented a fourth follower, inserting a peach emoji as a nod to Lauren’s curvaceous rear end. “Brightening my feed up,” continued their message, trailed by a blowing-kiss emoji.