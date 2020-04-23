‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Laura Faces Cyrus & Jordan Thinks She Knows His Plans

Mobster Cyrus Renault is causing a lot of chaos around Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers suggest that there is more coming with Thursday’s show. Laura Spencer Collins’ first plan to neutralize Cyrus failed, but she isn’t backing away from trying to take him down.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show shared via Twitter showed a bit of what’s to come. It appears that Laura and Cyrus are about to cross paths with one another at the Metro Court. By the looks of things, this confrontation will be a juicy one to watch.

While viewers will have to tune in to see what Cyrus says initially, Laura essentially taunts him as she tells him that he should have done his research. Cyrus has a smug smile on his face as she says this, and Laura will go on to tell him that she has most certainly done her research on him.

Indeed, Laura does know quite a bit about Cyrus at this point. However, there are some essential details about his contacts and operations in Port Charles that she has yet to learn about. Cyrus was behind TJ’s kidnapping, has Harmony working for him, and forced Jordan to do his bidding. As much as Laura thinks she’s figured out about Cyrus, he does still have an upper hand in this dynamic.

At the same time, Laura is much more than the mayor of Port Charles and the wife of a prominent psychiatrist. Laura had her own share of sketchy adventures back in the day and she’s no stranger to how the mob business works. It seems unlikely that Cyrus has dug into her past as thoroughly as perhaps he should if he wants to stay a step ahead of her.

As Laura and Cyrus do this dance with one another at the Metro Court, Jordan will be with Curtis and struggling. General Hospital spoilers detail that she will mention that she thinks she knows what Cyrus is planning.

Whatever scheme it is that Jordan thinks Cyrus is pursuing, she will talk about the possibility of resigning from her job as the PCPD police commissioner. While SheKnows Soaps says that she contemplates resigning, it seems fairly likely that Curtis will talk her out of it or she’ll otherwise change her mind.

Can Jordan, Laura, or Sonny find a way to take down the dangerous mobster? General Hospital spoilers indicate that soon Cyrus will take an interest in Trina and Portia, a dangerous scenario that Curtis will step up to try to block. Thursday’s show should be an interesting one in terms of what Cyrus is planning to do next and there’s a lot more on the way with him in the coming weeks.