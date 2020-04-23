Gabby Allen Flaunts Perky Booty In Thong Bikini In Flirty Video

Gabby Allen had a little fun with her followers with her latest Instagram update. The fitness model shared a short video clip that featured her flaunting her incredible curves wearing a skimpy bikini.

The video was a mirror selfie that captured Gabby in her home. She stood next to a sofa with a stool and windows behind her.

Gabby’s cute bikini was made from a fabric with a strawberry pattern on it. She wore the triangle-shaped cups spaced wide apart, flaunting her cleavage. The thong bottoms covered very little skin, with long strings tied at her hips. She also wore a pair of round sunglasses on her face and sported a pair of black trainers with white ankle socks.

Gabby wore her hair slicked back in a bun. it was impossible to see if she wore any makeup, but she did appear to be wearing eye shadow and a light shade of lipstick. She accessorized the beach day look with hoop earrings and a watch.

The video began by showing all of Gabby’s body in the mirror. She stood with one leg out to the side with her knee bent and toes pointed. The pose showed off her toned legs. She then zoomed in, giving her fans a better look at her taut abs and curvy hips. She lowered her sunglasses with her free hand and peered over the top while looking at her phone. She smiled before turning her body sideways and striking a sexy pose that put her pert derrière on display. The side view also highlighted her muscular thighs and slender midsection. She zoomed in a little closer on her booty before the clip ended.

The update was a hit, racking up more than 50,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wore that she was grateful that the COVID-19 pandemic was happening in warmer weather.

Dozens of fans headed to the comments section to rave over how hot Gabby looked in the thing suit.

“Your body is definitely ready for the beach,” quipped one admirer.

“Now thats [sic] what you call stunning,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Wow absolutely stunning and beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“That’s the most incredible body I’ve ever seen, PERFECT,”gushed a fourth fan.

Gabby certainly works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape and she also likes to show it off. She regularly flaunts her her curves in skimpy outfits, like the crop top and bikini bottoms she wore earlier in the month.