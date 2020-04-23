Bethany Lily April Stuns Fans As She Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skintight Gold Dress

British bombshell Bethany Lily April sent temperatures soaring after she posted a snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 23. The model took to her Instagram account to share the sultry post with her 2.6 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty of fans within minutes of going live.

The 23-year-old took center stage as she was photographed outdoors basking in the sun. Bethany exuded a very sexy vibe as she posed in front of the camera while the earth’s natural beauty filled the background behind her. She averted the camera’s lens by looking out into the distance to her right. Her long blond locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in slight natural-looking waves.

Bethany rocked a full face of makeup for the photo that complemented her golden complexion, including foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, a light-brown lipstick, highlighter, and mascara. Furthermore, Bethany was dressed to kill in a shiny gold dress that flaunted her killer figure.

The dress, which was sleeveless, radiated as it reflected the sun’s rays. The garment’s plunging neckline stole the show, though, as Bethany showcased her assets and exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. The beauty added even more sexiness to the look by opting to go braless underneath the thin-material garment. Further on display was Bethany’s left leg as she scrunched up the dress to show off some skin.

Bethany did not accessorize the bold outfit as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

The model did not include a geotag for the snap, but relayed some positivity to her fans in the post’s caption, telling them to allow the sun to “shine on your soul.”

The sexy snap was met with instant approval and support from thousands of Bethany’s fans, amassing more than 28,000 likes in just an hour after going live. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to offer praise to the model on her looks, her figure, and her outfit.

“Thank you for making my day brighter, beautiful,” one social media user commented.

“You’re so beautiful, Beth,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very nice, love the dress,” a fourth person asserted.

Bethany has served up a number of sizzling looks on her social media account as of late. On April 21, she stunned her fans after she sported wine-colored lingerie that left very little to the imagination as it showed off her famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The post has garnered more than 96,000 likes so far.