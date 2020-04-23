The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Will Likely Be Filmed Virtually Due To The Coronavirus Spread

The cast is expected to film from their homes.

The Vanderpump Rules cast was supposed to film their reunion for Season 8 earlier this month, but they were unable to because of the stay-at-home order currently in place in California. Now, according to a report from Hollywood Life, they are expected to film the upcoming special virtually.

While an official announcement has not yet been made by Bravo, an insider on April 22 revealed that there doesn’t appear to be much hope for an in-studio meeting between the cast members.

“It really is looking that way with a decision coming down any minute,” the source said. “Nobody knows when they’ll be able to film and they know they need to get it done.”

According to the report, the health and safety of the Vanderpump Rules cast and production team is at the forefront of everyone’s concerns, and while it would certainly be ideal to film the reunion in person, they don’t want to take any chances. That said, they are planning to wait until the last possible moment before they make a final call on how the special should be filmed.

“But it’s looking less and less likely with each day that passes due to the Coronavirus,” the insider continued, adding that the men and the women of the show will be bummed if they are unable to have an in-person reunion, especially considering how large the cast is at the current moment.

Although an announcement regarding the reunion may not be made for a few more weeks, the insider revealed that Bravo had plenty of extra footage of their cast members and could potentially air “Secrets Revealed” and “Fun Facts” episodes, which would buy them more time to make a final decision about filming.

As Hollywood Life also revealed, cast member Stassi Schroeder recently opened up about the upcoming reunion taping on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. She revealed that the event was supposed to be taped on April 3 and labeled the day of the reunion taping as the “worst day of the year.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder compared the taping of Vanderpump Rules to the Hunger Games franchise during her podcast episode, as revealed by Us Weekly at the time.

“You just sit here all f**king day long and fight with each other. And it’s like, ‘Woah, this was like a year ago. Why do we have to bring up all of this old sh*t,'” Schroeder admitted.