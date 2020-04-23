Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Black Bra

The Australian model flaunted her incredible curves in her risque lingerie.

On Tuesday, April 21, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps show the social media sensation standing in front of a pink backdrop. She sizzled in a strappy black bra with cut-out detailing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the risque lingerie, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only her silver hoop nose ring and industrial bar earring.

For the photo shoot, Vicky pulled back her platinum blond hair in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her beautiful face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application which featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the 28-year-old struck a seductive pose by placing both of her hands behind her head. She smirked as she gazed directly into the camera. The following photo was nearly identical but instead, showed Vicky looking off into the distance. She altered her expression and position for the final picture by tilting her head upward and flashing her beautiful smile.

In the post’s caption, the digital influencer asked her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer.

Many of Vicky’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“Definitely 3 your smile is just perfect,” wrote a follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“The last pic is the best. Your smile is always and [will] be forever beautiful,” agreed another Instagram user.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“All of them. You are perfect,” said a fan.

“All are beautiful and your smile is gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a cheeky pink lace bodysuit. That post has been liked over 48,000 times since it was shared.