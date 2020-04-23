Nadine Leopold Flaunts Killer Curves In A Revealing White One-Piece Swimsuit

Nadine Leopold showed some serious skin her latest Instagram post, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Thursday to dazzle her 796,000 followers with a smoking hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The image appeared to be a throwback snap from a trip to the beach and posing in profile to the camera with her hands on her hips. She tilted her smiling face up toward the sun, clearly happy to be basking in its warm rays.

During her day on the beach, Nadine rocked a revealing white one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The garment had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage. Its wide armholes fell to the middle of her torso, treating her fans to a scandalous view of sideboob as well.

The Austrian bombshell’s swimwear cinched in at her waist to draw attention to her flat midsection. It also boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that exposed her pert derriere and sculpted legs almost entirely.

Nadine did not appear to have added any accessories to her skin-baring ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible physique. The gentle ocean breeze messily blew through her blond tresses, which were worn down and cascaded behind her back. She also opted to go makeup-free, allowing her stunning natural beauty to shine.

In the caption of her post, Nadine revealed that “warm” memories like the one displayed in the photograph were helping her stay positive while quarantining at her home. Her fans seemed to feel similarly about the snap, as they quickly showered it with love, awarding it nearly 4,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love, love, love,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Nadien was “so beautiful.”

“Looks gorgeous,” a third follower quipped.

“You are amazing,” commented a fourth admirer.

Others filled their notes with emoji including, the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Nadine has shared a number of beachy memories to her Instagram page recently. Another post shared earlier this month captured her again on the beach, that time in a strapless white bikini that showcased her flat midsection and trim waist. That post proved popular as well, racking up over 15,000 likes and 177 comments to date.