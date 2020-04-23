Amanda Trivizas Looks Smoking Hot In A Neon Orange Bikini

Amanda Trivizas recently posted a smoking-hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The brunette bombshell is well-known for sharing daring snaps on social media, and in the new snapshot published on Wednesday, April 22, she was dressed in a tiny bright-colored bikini while spending the day at the beach.

Amanda looked incredibly sexy in a neon orange two-piece swimsuit. The top featured small triangle cups that barely contained her enormous chest, leaving her close to spilling out of the piece. The deep neckline flashed an ample amount of her cleavage, and the tiny straps that went over her neck and back provided support.

She rocked a skimpy pair of bottoms in the same color, but the view was mostly blocked by her thigh. From what was visible, the garment had a simple design with a snug fit that hugged her tiny waistline, boasting a high cut that helped to elongate her lean legs. She rocked a pair of Nike trainers to complete her look. Although her shoes were mostly red-colored, the small orange accents on the back complemented her swimwear.

In the snapshot, Amanda was at the beach, soaking up some sun. She lounged on the sand, posing sideways towards the camera, leaning backward using her hands as support. Her legs were bent as she looked at the photographer and gave a sultry gaze. The backdrop showed big and small rock formations, as well as some parts of a house.

For the occasion, the Bang Energy elite wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of darkened brows, some eyeshadow, eyeliner, thick mascara, a hint of pink blush, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, black hair straight, hanging over her shoulder and down her back. To keep her look simple, she decided to ditch the jewelry.

Amanda wrote a vague caption and didn’t share any information about her bikini. Although, she tagged the online shoe store, Heat 717, in the photo.

Within the first 20 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post gained more than 33,100 likes and 500-plus comments. Many of her avid fans went to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments about her killer body and amazing beauty. Some others were left speechless and opted to drop a string of emoji instead.

“This photo just made my quarantine much better,” wrote an Instagram fan.

“Big fan of the orange! BTW, I love your skin. You’re so lucky to live near the beach,” another admirer added.

“Omg! You look so beautiful and gorgeous,” said a third social media user.