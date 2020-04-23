Las Vegas Hotel, Casino Workers Reject Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s Calls To Reopen The City

'Everyone wants to go back to a safe and secure workplace and not be an experiment in a petri dish,' said a spokesperson for the hospitality industry.

The union representing many of Las Vegas‘ hotel and casino workers rejected Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s quest to have the city reopened, saying that it’s too soon and the future too uncertain to make that move just yet, NBC News reports.

Las Vegas, like many other cities across the country, is effectively shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the financial toll wrought by the pandemic is felt even more strongly in cities like Sin City, which depend almost exclusively on tourist revenue.

To that end, the city’s Mayor, Carolyn Goodwin, is keen to get the city reopened as soon as possible.

“I want us open in the city of Las Vegas so our people can go back to work,” she told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper, in an interview that, as reported by The Inquisitr, caused the host to get visibly flustered.

Goodman was short on details of how the reopening of the city’s casinos would take place or how the businesses could maintain social distancing once they’re reopened, telling Cooper, “That’s up to [the casinos] to figure out… I don’t own a casino.”

The union representing some of the workers in those casinos, however, isn’t on board with a vague plan that seems to largely rely on simply seeing what happens.

“Nobody wants people to go back more than I do, but everyone wants to go back to a safe and secure workplace and not be an experiment in a petri dish,” says D. Taylor, the president of UNITE Here, a union that represents more than 300,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and across the country.

It’s a sentiment shared by Alexander Acosta, a bartender at the Caesar Forum Conference Center.

“We’re not test subjects. We’re people. We are employees. We try to live every day as we can. We shouldn’t be test subjects,” he said.

Specifically, workers don’t want to return to work in the city’s hotels and casinos until a solid plan is put into place; a plan that includes thorough cleaning, social distancing, and temperature checks of customers before they’re allowed to enter.

In fact, at least one casino company is already working on just such a plan.

Wynn Resorts, which owns several hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, released a report this week detailing plans that other properties could put into place in order to reopen the facilities. That plan includes thermal cameras as well as social-distancing inside the buildings.