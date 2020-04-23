Tom Brady Accidentally Walked Into A Stranger’s Home While Looking For His New Coach In Tampa

Tom Brady had his first incompletion as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported, the team’s new quarterback landed in the wrong destination when searching for the home of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich this week, ending up in the house of a total stranger who was more than a bit confused to see the future Hall of Famer walk through his door.

As the report noted, Brady was set to meet at Leftwich’s home earlier this month, not long after the quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs. Citing TMZ, the report noted that Brady accidentally walked into the house next door to Leftwich, which belongs to David Kramer.

Kramer said he was sitting in his kitchen talking on the phone when Brady walked through the door, put down his bags, and got ready to dig into the Buccaneers offense.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?'”

Kramer went on to say that Brady seemed embarrassed at the mistake, apologizing several times before grabbing his bags and high-tailing it back out of the house.

Brady has run into a few speedbumps while trying to get adjusted to his new city. As CNN reported, he also caused a stir by heading to a Tampa park for a workout, despite all parks and public spaces being closed down in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke out about Brady’s sighting during a new conference this week, saying that a city employee saw the man working out, not knowing who it was, and went to inform him that the park had been closed.

“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” Castor said.

It’s not clear yet when Brady will be able to meet with Leftwich and start working out in the team’s actual facility. The NFL is moving ahead with the official start of the season including free agency and the NFL Draft, but it remains unclear when teams would actually be able to start offseason activities and workouts.