‘Waitress’ Actor Nick Cordero Making Progress In Coronavirus Battle, Wife Amanda Kloots Shares

Actor Nick Cordero is slowly making some forward progress in his fight against the novel coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots says. On Wednesday, she shared a series of videos via her Instagram stories providing the latest information on how Nick’s doing as he remains in the hospital.

The Canadian Broadway actor has been hospitalized since the beginning of April and has been unconscious since news of his COVID-19 battle first emerged. This past weekend, due to concerns over blood clotting, doctors amputated Nick’s right leg. He came out of the surgery doing as well as could be expected and now Amanda has some additional good news to share.

Amanda explained that earlier this week, an MRI test was done on Nick and it provided some valuable information. While she was still waiting on some additional details and clarity from the neurologist, the test showed that there does not appear to be any type of medical problem that is preventing Nick from waking up.

Amanda said that in addition, the actor is now off of all blood pressure medications. This is a big step forward, considering that the blood pressure issues were central to the blood clotting concerns and need for the leg amputation.

The doctors are also starting to lower the amount of assistance that Nick needs from the ventilator he is using. Any steps that can be taken to lower Nick’s dependence on the ventilator, and hopefully soon see him entirely off of it, is something to celebrate.

Nick is in the midst of a marathon, Amanda said she was told by his doctors. She is determined to see her husband wake up again, but she acknowledged that this could happen today, tomorrow, in a week, or months from now.

In the meantime, Amanda said, the doctors are keeping him as comfortable as possible. She also shared an Instagram post on Thursday morning showing her outside of Cedars Sinai where Nick is. She said she goes there every day and stands outside the hospital, talking, praying, and singing to Nick.

Unfortunately, Amanda can’t get any closer to Nick for now because of the coronavirus. She’s still asking her social media followers to pray for Nick and have a dance party for him every day at 3 pm., and people are stepping up to do just that.

Nick’s condition is clearly still quite serious. However, those rooting for him are thrilled to hear that there have been some positive developments this week and they’ll be anxious to hear more from Amanda.