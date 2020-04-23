WWE News: Three Big Matches And Triple H Celebration Scheduled For ‘SmackDown’

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown already has big matches scheduled along with a celebration of Triple H’s iconic career. As the superstars prepare for the next pay-per-view, some more Money in the Bank qualifying matches and a title defense are already on the card. The most significant focus, though, is on celebrating 25 years of “The Game” and his historic run in WWE.

While the matches are an integral part of SmackDown, the official preview from WWE has a distinct focus on the celebration.

The Blue Brand Will Honor Triple H’s 25 Years In WWE

Even though he isn’t a full-time in-ring performer any longer, there is no denying how successful he’s been. Triple H has come a long way from his days as Jean-Paul Levesque, and his career is an immense cause for celebration.

As with all out-of-the-ordinary segments like this, fans shouldn’t expect it to go exactly as planned or without some surprises. With WWE specifically name-dropping D-Generation X, it wouldn’t be shocking for some old stablemates to show up in black and green.

Dana Brooke And Carmella To Challenge For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

They are an unlikely tag team, but Carmella and Brooke are the first to step up and challenge the new champions. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross know what it’s like to hold the titles, but they’re ready to prove they deserve to be the champs for a long run.

‘Money In The Bank’ Qualifier: Lacey Evans Vs. Sasha Banks

These two superstars don’t care for one another, and it has shown on WWE television for weeks. Now, they’ll square off with a great opportunity on the line, as the winner will earn a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month.

‘Money In The Bank’ Qualifier: Drew Gulak Vs. King Corbin

Daniel Bryan has already earned a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match after a win over Cesaro. Now, his friend Drew Gulak is looking to lock down his entry in next month’s match that will have a future world title match on the line.

WWE Showcases A Look At The History Of Bray Wyatt And Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman shocked the world with his massive victory over Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. The first to step up and challenge him for the title is none other than his former mentor Bray Wyatt.

These two have a deep history that goes back years and includes Strowman’s debut on WWE’s main roster.