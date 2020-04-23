Fitness Muse Eva Quiala Shows Off Spectacular Figure In Too-Short Crop Top

Eva Quiala stunned thousands of her 1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, April 23, with her most recent update. The fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she rocked a short crop top and mini shorts that put her spectacular physique fully on display.

Quiala posed in a living room that featured a white couch and coffee table in the background. She stood in front of a full-length mirror with her phone in front of her to snap the selfie. Quiala cocked her hips to one side while propping her leg in the opposite direction, making her booty pop.

Quiala wore an all black sporty outfit. On her upper body, she had on a skimpy crop top that boasted a straight-cut neckline. The top sat super high on her chest, leaving a generous amount of her underboobs exposed.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts that sat just below her bellybutton, leaving her upper stomach fully visible. The shorts were made of a thin, stretchy fabric that clung to her figure, showcasing her curvy hips. Quiala didn’t say where her outfit was from.

In her caption, she wished her fans a good morning and noted that she had a busy schedule.

Within just a couple of hours, the photo attracted more than 8,800 likes and upwards of 115 comments, indicating it will continue to rake in interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her outfit and good looks. As usual, messages were written in English and Spanish.

“Sexy lil doll,” one English-speaking user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Good morning Princess, stay safe,” replied another one, including a flower bouquet at the end of the comment.

“Girl you look amazing,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a black heart and a fire emoji.

“THE SEXIEST CURVY GIRL,” another user raved, following the message with a red heart and several fire emoji.

Quiala often teases her fans in skimpy outfits. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared a photo of herself clad in a sexy turquoise lingerie set from Meshki, an Australian clothing brand, as she posed indoors. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with lace detailing. Her panties boasted the same sheer and lace materials. Its waistband featured chains instead of usual straps that were pulled high on her body for extra spiciness.