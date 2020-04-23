Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Fitted Jeans & White Crop Top in Latest Instagram Update

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media Thursday to show her 10.4 million followers what her now-famous booty looks like in jeans.

She shared two new images in front of a seemingly painted wall with streaks of black, red, yellow, and blue to accentuate her brown skin.

In the first photo, Megan can be seen with her back to the camera, and her head is turned to face it. Her light glam make-up can clearly be seen in the flick: long faux eyelashes paired with a precisely drawn wing eyeliner, bright highlighter applied just above her cheeks and eyebrows, and a stunning berry-colored lip gloss. Her hair is softly curled, falling right near her elbow.

Her pose is all but discreet, holding her derriere up with her hands and showing it off while giving the camera a sly look.

In the caption, Megan is alluding to gaining weight while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next photo immediately disproves that, as she faces the camera this time around. Megan is seen once again spicing up the photo by holding both her breasts up, exposing more of her midriff.

The white crop top, with the writing ’90’s Baby’ on the front, stops just above her flat stomach, where you can also see her diamond belly ring. The shirt seems like a nod to her own generation as Megan, born Megan Pete, was born in 1995.

The jeans, which are seemingly from Fashion Nova as she tagged the retailer in her caption, sit just above her bodacious curves.

At the time of this writing, the post has garnered over 310,000 likes with more than 3,600 comments. Her fans, dubbed ‘Hotties,’ have done everything under the sun in her comments, from send heart-eyed and kissy-face emojis, to referencing her songs lyrics, but many chose to use their own words to react to the breath-taking photos.

“Quarantine hottie!” posted one fan.

“YOU LOOK GOOOODDD,” exclaimed another follower, with multiple heart-eyed emojis following.

Another fan referenced the retailer and proclaimed that Megan might consider another career because of this photo.

“Fashion Nova’s Best Model,” declared this ‘hottie.’

“You the baddest in the game,” said a fourth fan.

Megan is definitely not a stranger to posting fiery photos for her followers to enjoy. In a previous upload, Megan lifted her shirt to expose some of her underboob as she held the rest in with her other hand.