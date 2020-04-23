Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Fitted Jeans & White Crop Top in Latest Instagram Update

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media Thursday to show her 10.4 million followers what her now-famous booty looks like in jeans.

She shared two new images of her standing in front of a wall seemingly painted with streaks of black, red, yellow, and blue, which accentuated her brown skin.

In the first photo, Megan has her back to the camera and her head turned to face it. Her light glam makeup can clearly be seen in the pic and includes long faux eyelashes paired with a precisely drawn wing eyeliner, bright highlighter applied just above her cheeks and eyebrows, and a stunning berry-colored lip gloss. Her hair is softly curled, falling right near her elbow.

Her pose is all but discreet, as she holds her derriere up with her hands and shows it off while giving the camera a sly look.

In the caption, Megan alludes to gaining weight while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next photo immediately disproves that, as she faces the camera this time around. Megan once again spices up the photo by holding both her breasts up, exposing more of her midriff.

Her white crop top, with the writing “90’s Baby” on the front, stops just above her flat stomach, where you can also see her diamond bellybutton ring. The shirt seems like a nod to her own generation, as Megan, originally Megan Pete, was born in 1995.

The jeans, which are seemingly from Fashion Nova as she tagged the retailer in her caption, sit just above her bodacious hips.

At the time of this writing, the post has garnered over 310,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments. Megan’s fans, dubbed Hotties, have done everything under the sun in her comments, including sending heart-eyed and kissy-face emoji and referencing her songs lyrics. However, many chose to use their own words to react to the breathtaking photos.

“Quarantine hottie!” posted one fan.

“YOU LOOK GOOOODDD,” exclaimed another follower, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Another fan referenced the retailer and proclaimed that Megan might consider another career because of these snaps.

“Fashion Nova’s Best Model,” declared this Hottie.

“You the baddest in the game,” said a fourth fan.

Megan is definitely not a stranger to posting fiery photos for her followers to enjoy. In a previous upload, the singer lifted her shirt to expose some of her underboob as she held the rest in with her other hand.