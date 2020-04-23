Gwen Singer Sizzles In A White Crop Top & A Pair Of Sheer Green Panties

Gwen Singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a super-sexy update with her followers. The model showed some skin and revealed the photos were taken “pre-Corona.”

In the racy snaps, Gwen looked smoking hot in a white crop top. The shirt featured thin straps to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

She also rocked a pair of sheer green thong panties. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist and some white sneakers on her feet.

In the first photo, Gwen is seen sitting on her knees on top of a kitchen counter top. She raised her arms above her head, which revealed her underboob, and had a box of Corona beer sitting next to her. In the second snap, she squatted down and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The third photo spotlighted her backside as she placed her hands on her thighs. In the final shot, she gave a piercing stare into the camera while running her fingers through her hair.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She rocked a full face of makeup for the pics as well. The glam look consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her face.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and forehead. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first hour after its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 300 comments.

“Babe you look amazinggg,” one follower stated.

“To me all your content is amazing, no matter if they are from shoots or just your stories from your phone,” remarked another.

“You are so gorgeous!!! I absolutely LOVE every photo and video of you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen thrilled fans earlier this week as well when she posed in a nude crop top and matching thong panties. To date, that snap has earned over 39,000 likes and over 770 comments.