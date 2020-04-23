Larsa Pippen Is A Hottie In Revealing Cobalt Blue Bikini

Larsa Pippen set pulses races on social media, sharing a short clip that showcased her curvy figure in a cobalt blue bikini. The April 22 upload has been a hit with her 1.9 million fans so far.

As her followers know, the beauty has been keeping busy during the quarantine by sharing plenty of sexy selfies on her feed. The new upload showed the mother of four standing in her bedroom with a beautiful wood dresser and a plasma TV mounted above it. She flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy bikini and appeared to be using a mirror as an aid to show off her entire body from all angles. A sliding glass door allowed for plenty of light to shine in and accentuate her allover glow. The piece left little to the imagination and did more showing than it did covering.

The top possessed a gorgeous cobalt blue hue that popped against her tanned skin. Its body was comprised of the colorful blue fabric while the straps were black with the White Fox logo written in white. It boasted a straight neckline, but thanks to a band on the bottom — her chest was pushed up — showing ample cleavage. Its thin straps sat wide on her shoulders, allowing for her trim arms to be put on display as well.

Her bottoms were even more revealing, with two black bands making up the majority of the swimwear. One of the bands ran across her taut tummy and around her back while the other dipped dangerously low and connected to the blue fabric over her modesty. Thanks to the high cut of the swimwear, Pippen showed off her muscular thighs and pert derriere. She opted to wear a small amount of bling with a pair of diamond earrings.

Pippen pulled her brunette tresses in a half-ponytail with her hair spilling behind her shoulders. She showed off her gorgeous, blemish-free complexion in a makeup-free look — proving that she is a natural beauty.

The update has been welcomed by her fans, earning over 21,000 likes and 500-plus comments in less than 24 hours. Most Instagrammers raved over her figure while many others commented on her natural look — telling her that she doesn’t need a stitch of makeup to look flawless.

“What’s your secret? To those abs,” one of the 45-year-old’s fans asked.

“That swimsuit is the bomb, and you body is insane,” A second social media user complimented alongside a few red heart emoji.

“Good Lord! Wow, Wow, Wow!!,” one more gushed with a trail of flame emoji.