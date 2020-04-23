Study Shows Over 20 Percent Of New Yorkers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

The preliminary results of a study commissioned by Governor Andrew Cuomo on coronavirus antibodies present in New Yorkers have been released, and findings are suggesting that more than one fifth of city dwellers are either positive with COVID-19 or have battled the virus in the past.

According to a series of tweets issued by CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell, the study claimed that 21.2 percent of people in New York had coronavirus antibodies in their blood.

The high number will likely not come as a shock to health experts, as New York has long been considered the major hotspot of the virus in the United States. There have been over 142,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Apple alone, with a death toll of close to 11,000.

Antibody findings were also high in the city suburbs. In Long Island, 16.7 percent of those tested were found to have coronavirus antibodies; in Westchester and Rockland counties, the number hovered around 11.7 percent. The rest of the state was substantially lower at 3.5 percent.

The overall average of New York state found that 13.9 percent of the population had traces of coronavirus antibodies in the blood. Though the empire state ostensibly has 257,216 confirmed cases, the new study would suggest that as many as 2.7 people have been infected.

The study also looked into the racial makeup of those affected by the disease. The highest levels of infection came from participants who answered “multi, none, or other,” at 22.8 percent. However, it was closely trailed by those who identified as Latino or Hispanic, with 22.5 percent testing positive for antibodies. African-Americans posted similarly high levels, at 22.3 percent.

Those who identified as Asian had a rate of 11.7 percent, and Caucasians were the lowest group at 9.1 percent.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The study consisted of around 3,000 surveys conducted in 19 counties and 40 localities across the state. Participants were usually approached at grocery stores or big-box retailers. The research described the participants as “people who, by definition, are out of the home and not at work.”

This means that potentially more accurate results will come as the second phase of coronavirus testing commences.

The study appears to confirm the warnings of many health experts, including the City’s Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

According to Fox 5, Barbot claimed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city were “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, at this point in time, we have probably close to 1 million New Yorkers who have been exposed to COVID-19,” she added.

Additional information will also likely be obtained come the advent of at-home testing kits. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the kits will be available in most states in the “coming weeks.”