Kelsey Wells Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Workout Set

The fitness model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Wednesday, April 22, American fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the founder of the PWR program posing in what appears to be a sizable bedroom with a vanity to her left. The photographer’s feet can be seen in the foreground. She stood with her back arched and bent one of her knees. Kelsey flashed the peace sign, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The Instagram star flaunted her fit figure in a light blue workout set, that featured a plunging sports bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of coordinating high-waisted leggings. The skintight activewear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with stud earrings.

For the photo, Kelsey styled her hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted purple.

In the caption, the fitness trainer confided that she did not consider herself to be a “morning person,” until relatively recently. She then proceeded to encourage her followers, who are willing and able, to also start their day early in the morning. Kelsey also provided tips on how to “make getting up early far less painful” and asked fans if they felt her post was “helpful.”

Quite of few of Kelsey’s followers flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated her message.

“Needed to read this today! I struggle with wanting to be a morning person but I am not at all,” wrote one commenter.

“Love it!!!! Thank you for these tips. Gonna try them tomorrow morning. I love when you share your routine and tips!!!!” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower with her compliments.

“You are stunning,” gushed a fan.

“Such a babe,” added a different devotee.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing figure-hugging workout gear that leaves little to the imagination.