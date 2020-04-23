Kelsey Wells Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Workout Set

On Wednesday, April 22, American fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.
The photo shows the founder of the PWR program posing in what appears to be a sizable bedroom with a vanity to her left. The photographer’s feet can be seen in the foreground. She stood with her back arched and bent one of her knees. Kelsey flashed the peace sign, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.
The Instagram star flaunted her fit figure in a light blue workout set, that featured a plunging sports bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of coordinating high-waisted leggings. The skintight activewear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with stud earrings.
For the photo, Kelsey styled her hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted purple.
In the caption, the fitness trainer confided that she did not consider herself to be a “morning person,” until relatively recently. She then proceeded to encourage her followers, who are willing and able, to also start their day early in the morning. Kelsey also provided tips on how to “make getting up early far less painful” and asked fans if they felt her post was “helpful.”
Curious — are YOU a morning person!? . I am NOT naturally a morning person (sorry mom lol). I used to joke that I am a perfectly happy morning person, so as long as no one looks at or speaks to me for the first two hours I’m awake.???????? . Motherhood of course forced early mornings upon me, but I still struggled for years with having to get up early. Well CRAZY NEWS: I AM NOW A MORNING PERSON!???? And if I can do it, ANYONEEE CAN lol. . I am in no way saying this to make you feel like you NEED to or SHOULD be getting up early — I know in these times we are all doing our best. But to any of you like myself who NEED to get up early, or want to make a positive shift for yourself, there are ways to BECOME a morning person and make getting up early far less painful. Here are a couple of the simple shifts I have implemented which really help me— . GRATITUDE JOURNAL! I talk about this a lot and recommend it for EVERYONE no matter when you wake! But taking just two minutes to jot down (bullet style!) three things you are thankful for as soon as you open your eyes TRULY helps you wake up your mind in a beautiful way and set the intention of positivity for your day. . GETTING DRESSED! I have found this incredibly helpful especially since #stayinghome — I personally put on my workout clothes first thing. This will help your not want to simply crawl back into bed the first chance you get, while also creating a commitment to yourself that you are going to make MOVING YOUR BODY a priority that day. . Let me know if you try these, if you find this helpful, or if you’d like me to share more of my personal (and fluctuating for our current situation) morning routine. I love you guys!!! Good morning! ????????????????????⚡️ . #kelseywells #kelseywellspwr #pwrathome #sweatathome #fitnessmotivation #stayhome #sweat #morningvibes #positivevibes
Quite of few of Kelsey’s followers flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated her message.
“Needed to read this today! I struggle with wanting to be a morning person but I am not at all,” wrote one commenter.
“Love it!!!! Thank you for these tips. Gonna try them tomorrow morning. I love when you share your routine and tips!!!!” remarked another Instagram user.
Many of her admirers also took the time to shower with her compliments.
“You are stunning,” gushed a fan.
“Such a babe,” added a different devotee.
Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.
This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing figure-hugging workout gear that leaves little to the imagination.